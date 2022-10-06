Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,107 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

