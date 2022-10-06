International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.