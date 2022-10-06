Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 178,363 shares.
Inuvo Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
