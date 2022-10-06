Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 178,363 shares.

Inuvo Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

