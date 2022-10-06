Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

