Investors Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.