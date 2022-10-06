Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.