Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,749,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

ENB opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

