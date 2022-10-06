Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Stephens lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ping Identity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 985,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 262,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,977,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

