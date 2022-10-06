Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 0.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

