IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.17

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.17 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 36.45 ($0.44). IQE shares last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.44), with a volume of 914,229 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
The stock has a market cap of £290.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
