iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after buying an additional 209,120 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $46.68 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

