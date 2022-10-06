iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

IXUS opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

