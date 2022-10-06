iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

