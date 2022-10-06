iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

