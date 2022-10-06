iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.14. 343 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.
