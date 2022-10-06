iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 124,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,522,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

