iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

