Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

