ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.34

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.34 and traded as low as $53.00. ITOCHU shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 24,361 shares traded.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

