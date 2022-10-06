Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $0.58. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 45,596 shares changing hands.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.26% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Featured Articles

