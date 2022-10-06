James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.39

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 219.39 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.43). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.43), with a volume of 69,624 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £869.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

