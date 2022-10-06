Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

DAL stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

