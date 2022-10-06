Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $95.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $50,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

