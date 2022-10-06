Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $95.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $50,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

