Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.44. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

