Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

