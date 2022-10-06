JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

JOANN Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.20.

JOANN Announces Dividend

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. JOANN’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,139 shares of company stock worth $68,445. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

