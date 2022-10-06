John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $877.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after acquiring an additional 371,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

