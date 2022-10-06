John F. Carey Sells 3,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

