John F. Carey Sells 3,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.