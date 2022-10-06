Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.