Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.66. The stock has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

