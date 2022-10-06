Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

JNJ stock opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

