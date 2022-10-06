Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

