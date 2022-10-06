JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.23 and last traded at $52.13. 15,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,995,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,575 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

