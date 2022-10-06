JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €45.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.