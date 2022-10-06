JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €45.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

