JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPM stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

