JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

