JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

