JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.14 and last traded at 8.14. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.96.

JTCPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JTC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Investec began coverage on JTC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 906 ($10.95) target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.87.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

