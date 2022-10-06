Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.19

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $29.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 300 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $280.90 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.47.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $114.58 million during the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
