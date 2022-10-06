Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $6.20. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,610 shares.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.