KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 523 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

