Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.78. Keppel shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands.

Keppel Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

