KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.
American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
