KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

AMT opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.