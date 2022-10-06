KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $181,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

