KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

