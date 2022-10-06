KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 442,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,279,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.52 and a 200-day moving average of $296.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

