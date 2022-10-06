Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.94 and traded as low as C$15.53. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 395,070 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.