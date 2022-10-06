Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.94 and traded as low as C$15.53. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 395,070 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

