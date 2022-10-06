Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 387,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Kimball International Price Performance
NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88.
Kimball International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -83.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
Featured Articles
