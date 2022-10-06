Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 387,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kimball International Price Performance

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -83.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

