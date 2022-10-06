Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.76.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.