Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3,725.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

