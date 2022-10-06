Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.96. Approximately 12,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$659.95 million and a PE ratio of 65.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.14.
In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,197.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,197.76.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
