Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.96. Approximately 12,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$659.95 million and a PE ratio of 65.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$216.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 5.4600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,197.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,197.76.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

See Also

